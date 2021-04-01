MURRAY — Local universities are gearing up for an in-person fall semester, and COVID-19 vaccines are playing a role in getting them to that point.
Murray State University will hold vaccination clinics Thursday and Friday. The University Tennessee Martin is planning to hold one before the end of the semester, while West Kentucky Community and Technical College has no plans to hold clinics.
MSU is still determining if this will be mandatory for students returning in-person.
Murray State sophomore Skyler Stewart is relieved to get back.
“It’s definitely had more stress on the semester,” Stewart said. “And on trying to get everything completed.”
Stewart will get her vaccination on campus Thursday. She hopes every student who can get a shot does.
“It didn’t really seem like that hard of a decision personally,” Stewart said. “Just for not only the health of me but also the students around me. For us to all get the vaccination so we can move on from this pandemic. And get closer to what was normal life before.”
With students returning in-person for the fall, the university will still follow health guidance and precautions to make sure students are returning safely.
Coleby McDonnel lost family friends to COVID. He believes the vaccines should be required to keep students and staff protected on campus.
“I think it would be a very safe idea for the student body to become vaccinated to hold back any further unnecessary fatalities,” McDonnel said.
UT Martin will not require vaccinations. The university does strongly encourage it though.
