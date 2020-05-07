Several students from the Jackson Purchase region have been selected to take part in the Governor’s School for the Arts and the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.
Both schools are summer camp opportunities where students apply for a limited number of acceptances. They are also scholarship opportunities for its participating students. Both may not be available this year or may change their schedules due to health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
The Governor’s School for the Arts is scheduled to take place June 28-July 18 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
At GSA, a faculty of professional artists and educators guide the state’s finest young artists through three weeks of intense arts instruction.
Sophomores and juniors apply for participation in nine different arts disciplines: architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental music, musical theater, visual art and vocal music.
GSA is an arts education program of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. It is offered at no cost to the student, and is made available through funding from the state and private fundraising.
Students from this area accepted to the Governor’s School for the Arts, and the art form the student will take part in, are:
• McCracken County High School: Brooke Bowling, drama; Ava Chuppe, creative writing; Lynzi Lawrence, dance; Emma Kate Schaff, dance. Alternates include Olivia Eley, dance, and Abigail Meadows, musical theater.
• Paducah Tilghman: Aiden Caywood, creative writing; Grainger Page, instrumental music (French horn).
• Murray: Julia Castiello, vocal music (alto). Alternates include Erik Jewell, instrumental music (trumpet); Carleigh Mollette, instrumental music (tuba); and Jeremiah Morris, instrumental music (trombone).
• Marshall County: Kaden Driver, visual art; Mia Jaco, instrumental music (guitar); Karly Jones, musical theater.
• Graves County: Zacharie Lamb, vocal music (bass).
• Homeschool: Lydia Sahawneh (Graves County), instrumental music (violin and piano).
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is scheduled to take place July 12-Aug. 1 at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights.
GSE is a competitive summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design. The three-week residential program immerses them in a creative space and equips them with the tools needed to unleash their innate entrepreneurial spirits for the betterment of Kentucky.
During the program, teams of high school students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startup to a large audience and a panel of judges. GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors.
Students from this area accepted to the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs are:
• McCracken County High School: Ethan Hyde (alternate).
• Paducah Tilghman: Mary Caroline Noneman, Zach Ybarzabal.
• Graves County: Carrie Cavitt.
• Marshall County: Mia Jaco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.