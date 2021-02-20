PRINCETON — Several county health departments have been unable to report COVID-19 numbers or provide tests or vaccines due to inclement weather, but are returning to those duties as the weather improves.
The Pennyrile District Health Department — which oversees the health departments in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg counties — last posted regional COVID-19 information on Feb. 9 before wintry weather moved through the area, bringing hazardous travel conditions and closing those offices through Tuesday.
The PDHD returned to posting the numbers on Wednesday on its Facebook page, including information for the days when the health departments were closed.
Caldwell County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 13, three cases — including the county’s 1,100th case — on Feb. 14, seven cases on Wednesday and five cases on Thursday. No cases were reported around the district on Monday or Tuesday.
That brought the overall total of cases in Caldwell County to 1,114. Crittenden County has had 58 cases since the pandemic began last March, while Livingston County has had 719 cases, Lyon County has had 521 and Trigg County has had 1,058.
The Pennyrile District Health Department also reported four COVID-related deaths in the district, with two of those being in Caldwell County, a 71-year-old woman on Feb. 3 and a 72-year-old man on Feb. 11. The other regional deaths were a 78-year-old woman in Crittenden County on Jan. 25 and an 89-year-old woman in Lyon County on Feb. 5.
That brought Caldwell’s COVID-related death total to 25. Crittenden County has had 21 COVID-related deaths, Livingston County has had 17, Lyon County has had 14 and Trigg County eight.
COVID-19 incidence rates went down across the state last week, partly because health departments have been closed and unable to make reports, according to PDHD Public Health Director Elisha A. Kite.
“It’s a combination of things due to the weather, health departments being closed, people not being tested and test sites not being open, and people are not socially gathering,” she said in an email Friday to The Times Leader. “Also, more people are getting vaccinated.
“We have added a COVID vaccine waitlist to our website at pennyrilehealth.org. The public can call their local health department or sign up on our website. They do not need to do both. We will contact people to schedule appointments based on the order that current guidelines will allow.”
Phone numbers for county health departments within the Pennyrile District are: Caldwell County 270-365-6571, Crittenden County 270-965-5215, Livingston County 270-928-2193, Lyon County 270-388-9763 and Trigg County 270-522-8121.
