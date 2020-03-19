West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Murray State University have made further adjustments in response to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
WKCTC officials announced Wednesday that all lab classes have been postponed until March 27.
Labs will resume near the end of the term, and the majority of WKCTC’s personnel will work remotely during this time. However, the college is not closed and will have limited staff and limited access to certain areas.
The college was among the 16 Kentucky community colleges that moved all in-person classes to remote learning Monday in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Remote learning is when students and instructors cannot meet in a traditional classroom. Information is typically transmitted via technology such as email, discussion boards, videos or audio.
Only designated necessary staff are reporting to campus; all other WKCTC employees will work from home through March 27. During this time, continued measures to thoroughly clean and sanitize the campus buildings will occur.
“This situation continues to change, and as it does, we have to be flexible and responsive, with the safety of our students, faculty and staff at the forefront of our minds,” WKCTC President Anton Reese said.
For updates and current information on how WKCTC is responding to COVID-19, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/covid-19.
Murray State will continue the remainder of the spring semester with an online or alternative delivery method of instruction, effective this Monday. All campus and student events and activities are postponed or canceled through May 15.
Murray State will remain open during this time, but all campus buildings will be closed to the general public. The university continues preparations for the upcoming fall 2020 semester.
“The health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and the broader community are of utmost importance and we are taking aggressive action, as recommended, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” MSU President Bob Jackson said.
People can visit murraystate.edu/health update for more information and continued updates.
