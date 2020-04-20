Area churches launch Paducah Prayer Run in response to COVID-19

Pastors of eight area churches of various denominations have joined in an attempt to encourage western Kentucky residents to pray during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Reidland Ministerial Alliance has launched PaducahPrayerRun.com, through which people can virtually travel the region praying for those effected.
At each stop an area pastor will, via video, give a short word of encouragement and lead a short prayer for a specific group impacted by the crisis. Participants will be led in prayer for first responders, medical personnel, students and teachers, government leaders, the unemployed, the financially impacted, and those who are sick and/or grieving.
Participants will also have an opportunity to share their own prayer or prayer requests with that pastor through an online form. The site was launched April 15 and will be available indefinitely.
“We wanted to find a way for the people of our region to join in prayer for so many people who have been hurt by this crisis,” said Brian Brophy, Reidland Church of Christ associate minister.
“We really believe that God listens to our prayers and that they make a difference.”
The Paducah Prayer Run is open to anyone. Churches involved include:
• Rosebower Baptist Church.
• Gospel Mission Worship Center.
• Reidland Christian Church.
• Reidland Baptist Church.
• Woodlawn Church.
• Salt and Light Community Church.
• Reidland United Methodist Church.
• Reidland Church of Christ.
For more information, contact Brophy at 270-836-3362 or brian.brophy@icloud.com.
