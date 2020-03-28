The American Quilter’s Society has announced its largest cash prize offering for its QuiltWeek Show in Paducah, set for Sept. 2-5.
The Paducah show was originally scheduled for April, but was rescheduled due to the growing concern over COVID-19.
“During this unusual time, we believe it is more important than ever to continue our commitment to the quilting community and to celebrate the art of quilting,” AQS Founder Meredith Schroeder said.
“Together, we will get through this and we will come back better than ever at America’s favorite quilt show — quilting on together.”
This year’s prize awards will total more than $200,000 with the Best of Show award doubled to $40,000, the largest cash prize ever given away by the organization.
All other prize categories will be significantly increased, and the AQS is recruiting the world’s top instructors to participate in this year’s show.
“This year’s show will be our biggest and best ever, and we look forward to welcoming fiber art enthusiasts back to experience Paducah’s 36th annual event in the creative community that started it all,” said Bonnie Browning, executive show director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.