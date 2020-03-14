The American Quilter’s Society reported Friday it hasn’t decided whether to go through with next month’s Paducah’s QuiltWeek, in light of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.
However, Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning said AQS is “exploring” different options for QuiltWeek, such as hosting it as planned, rescheduling, or canceling it altogether. She hopes to have an announcement by the middle of next week.
“We’re working with the mayor’s office,” Browning said. “We’re working with the city manager’s office. We’re working with the convention center. That’s just the tip of the iceberg of all the people that we have to deal with to put this show on.
“So, it isn’t something that we can just say, ‘We’re going to change it and here’s how we’re going to do it.’ We’ve got a lot of partners we have to deal with.”
Mayor Brandi Harless also addressed the quilt show at a Friday afternoon news conference at the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, where health officials, city and county leaders, first responders and school representatives provided updates about the local response to COVID-19, along with information on preventative and preparedness measures.
“I know that everyone has been very concerned about what’s going on with the quilt show,” Harless said. “I want to let you know that we have a great relationship with American Quilter’s Society. We have been talking to them regularly.
“There are a lot of moving parts to do something with an event that’s as big as that. There’s a lot of partners involved. I do know that all options are on the table right now and that we will hear something next week, as far as commitment on what’s going to happen in the future with the QuiltWeek.”
The annual show is scheduled for April 22-25 at the Schroeder Expo Center in downtown Paducah. AQS QuiltWeek drew about 30,000 people last year to Paducah, Browning said. Most of the visitors come from around the U.S., and it also attracts international travelers.
AQS announced earlier this week that its Paducah and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, quilt shows were “proceeding as planned,” and it’s closely monitoring developments and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the World Health Organization. AQS also reported that it will fully comply with official requirements, adding that updates will be posted at quiltweek.com. The two spring shows are the only events planned until August.
Browning said they’ve received many phone calls from the community, vendors, quilters and sponsors. Some ask whether the show will still be held and some are “very vocal” about AQS not holding it.
“We pay attention to all of those calls,” she said.
The Sun also asked Harless after Friday’s conference about the potential economic impact regarding QuiltWeek.
“It is a concern if we have to see it cancelled completely, but if we can see it rescheduled, if that has to be the way that we go forward, then I think we still have an opportunity to recover that economic impact,” she said.
“It may just be a different time of year than we’re typically used to.”
