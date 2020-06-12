One of my favorite flowers and tree that they bloom on is the dinosaur age magnolia. Of its 210 species, we are most familiar with Magnolia grandiflora or southern magnolia. It’s more often sold for its grandeur as a tree than for its flowers. In the nursery trade flowers that last less than a day, possibly two, before they start to brown and shed are a disadvantage. Who wants a magnificent tree with brown flowers?
My love of the tree is for the flowers though their beauty remains for a too short a time. The lack of length of bloom is made up for in the constant bloom period from May to October depending on temperature and moisture they receive.
Magnolias love constant moist, slightly damp soil. A relatively dry period followed by rain will produce a flush of blooms of creamy white fragrant blooms. The secret to constant bloom is to install a drip hose underneath the tree and rake its leaves under the tree to retain that moisture.
Why does such a stately tree that is nearly insect and disease-free have flowers with such a short bloom time? Dr. Winston Dunwell, UK Princeton Research and Educational Center, is my source for many of my “why” questions. Unfortunately, he said that it is due to genetics and though there has been some research done, it was not successful.
On the positive side, when the blooms go to seed about mid-September, they produce bright cardinal red seeds that attract local and migratory birds while the seed pods are on the tree. Birds include mockingbirds, robins and thrushes.
If your yard is not large enough for M. grandiflora, plant M. stellata, and M. soulangeana. All are smaller with equally smaller and longer lasting blooms along with the same wonderful lemony fragrance. M. virginiana blooms and foliage are identical to southern magnolia, except much smaller and more open canopy. Just as its larger cousin, all require full sun, damp soil and deer resistance.
Why the great love of magnolias? It was my first gardening lesson as I assisted my grandfather plant a magnolia. By the time I married, the tree was large enough to fill the house’s wedding reception.
THINGS TO DO
Old farmer’s adage: Wet June — Dry September.
• 15 minute gardening — As you use sunscreen and insect spray, check for expiration dates. Discard or save if your community will have a “free dump day” this year. Some chemicals weaken while others increase in potency as they age. It is best to err on the side of caution.
• Garden — Check container and hanging baskets for birds’ nests (water around) and insects (spray insecticide as needed) before watering. Cut spent iris stalks to the ground. Some flowers, including foxglove and rue, contain toxins that the skin will absorb. Always wear gloves when handling such plants. For a fall cutting garden, plant basil, coxcomb, sunflower and at least three types of zinnia now. All of the plants will dry well.
• Trees and shrubs — Keep container grown lilacs well-watered. Forsythia is sensitive as to when to prune for next year’s bloom. It should be within two weeks of last bloom. If you have not pruned this year’s bloom, carefully hand prune to avoid cutting next year’s buds. Also, prune back branches that block forsythia from getting full sun.
• Vegetables — If tomatoes have been in the ground one month, apply 2 inches of straw around them to retain moisture in the soil.
• Events — Yew Dell Botanical Gardens (6220 Old La Grange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky) reopened to self-tours and group tours that include Jean Ohlmann Secret Garden of Shade Plants. Phone 502-241-4788, online yewdellgardens.org.
Continuing through June, UK Extension Service horticulture webinar is 1 p.m. each Wednesday. A new subject each week. Sign up at https:uky.zoom.us/j/566301042.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
