The task of finding animals loving homes has been difficult because of the pandemic this year, but animal shelters are getting creative.
The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter hosted a virtual “Clear the Shelter” event on Facebook Thursday to raise funds and adopt out their animals.
Laura Bailey is the grant coordinator for the Kentucky Humane Society and also spends a lot of time at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter.
The pandemic has caused limited foot traffic, reduced adoptions, and built other barriers.
“Our biggest impact is that we had to cancel our annual chili-fundraiser, it’s been our biggest fundraiser for over 20 years, and because of COVID we weren’t able to have it in person,” Bailey said.
Bailey said they had a successful online auction but it wasn’t the same, so they brought in some help to get their animals to new homes.
They partnered with social media influencer Kris Rotonda. He is the founder of Jordan’s Way Charities.
“My goal is to be able to clear shelters one day with my YouTube channel,” said Rotonda, in a previously recorded video.
He travels nationwide to clear shelters. He partnered with the shelter Thursday night to help its animals find new homes this holiday season.
“Our live event features some of our animals, some really fun challenges. We’ve got our local high school coaches; football coaches are going to be here participating in some challenges,” Rotonda said.
They raised money with different challenges like the ice bucket challenge.
“I think we have some hard-boiled eggs — to see who gets the egg whether it’s boiled or not.”
Bailey said, while animals need permanent homes, it is important to remember these animals are lifetime commitments, so people should be sure they can provide a safe and loving environment for them.
If you would like to make a donation or help them clear the shelter, call the Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter at 270-251-0130.
They are not the only ones.
Over at April’s Grooming & Boarding in Ballard County, they are still putting together what will be Ballard County’s first animal shelter.
Owner April Ford will run the shelter. Ford said they cannot do in-person fundraisers because of the pandemic, but they still need donations.
“You know there’s a lot of things that we’d like to do, just fun things you know for the community to be involved and we can’t do that right now.”
The Ballard County Animal Shelter is not fully functioning yet, so it will need public support to open next year. The shelter has been bombarded with calls for animal-drop-offs.
“One day, if I took in everything we got calls about, I would fill up in a day. I mean the amount of cats, the amount of dogs,” Ford said.
“I cannot fit everything that I get calls about.”
Ford added that monetary and food donations would be helpful. They take their animals to Coffee Memorial Animal Clinic in Ballard County.
“That’s where all the strays, that’s where all of them will be taken care of, so if somebody wants to make a donation in the shelter’s name to the vet clinic, in an account, then we can just take the dogs and cats to get done what they need to get done,” Ford said.
