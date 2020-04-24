With the demand for N-95 respirator masks and cotton face masks growing exponentially, a western Kentucky grassroots group has sprung up to make cloth masks for those most in need — first responders, health care professionals and immunocompromised people.
Scottye Williams, who works as a massage therapist in Paducah, wanted to put her newfound free time to use during the shutdown so she formed Angel Masks in mid-March.
The group has brought together people who were already making masks to create a clearinghouse group for mask requests, tips on making masks and fabric and material donations.
Their efforts have produced more than 2,500 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, isolation gowns and surgical caps, among others. Williams has enjoyed facilitating from a distance.
“I’m not a sewist, I don’t have a machine so I borrowed one because I knew that there were lots of people asking for masks,” Williams told The Sun. “I wanted to put my previous experience with volunteer management where it could best serve the community by organizing people and getting donations and doing logistics.
“Everybody has a part to play in this whole thing. Right now, we’ve got to take care of our frontline heroes.”
Masks have gone to local law enforcement, medical workers, post office workers, restaurants, hospice care workers and other essential employees around western Kentucky.
“We appreciate the community stepping up, helping us out any way they can, whether it’s dropping food off, or making masks for us,” said Paducah Police Department Community Resource Officer Gretchen Morgan, after being given a batch of masks Wednesday. “It’s great to see our community come together.”
Williams is always sure to remind the PPE’s recipients that the PPE Angel Masks makes is not a replacement for social distancing, proper hand washing or medical grade PPE.
Paducah couple Theresa Thurston and Lloyd Kelsey have been making masks almost nonstop, putting together nearly 700 over the last six weeks.
“The way I see it, everybody’s got a part to play. Some people, like myself, are taking care of their child with autism and keeping them on a schedule and some people are still going into work,” Thurston said. “We sew and it would be wrong of us not to do our part and try to help somebody.
“If one mask helps one person not get sick, then they’re all worth it.”
Thurston is immunocompromised. She saw a mask as a necessity for her personal health.
“I made a mask for me and then a respiratory therapist said she would love one and she asked us to make 20 for them at Baptist Health,” Thurston said. “Then we ended up making 50 apiece after Lloyd started a 50 Face Mask Challenge to try to encourage other people that could sew to make face masks and donate them.”
Williams estimates she has as many as 20 volunteers sewing PPE in Paducah, Eddyville, Grand Rivers and Symsonia, among other communities.
“I’ve driven all over western Kentucky picking up donations, dropping off and picking up masks,” she said. “We do what has to be done. I organize it but it’s the volunteers that keep it going.”
Another of those people doing what has to be done is Cathy Neri, a Lower Town resident and a longtime quilter. Before becoming involved with Angel Masks, Neri made a batch of masks for a daughter of a friend of hers in health care.
“Once I started making them, it was off to the races. They were like potato chips, you just couldn’t stop,” Neri said. “The next thing I knew Scottye started this group, and she is a force of nature.”
In addition to making nearly 700 masks over the course of six weeks, Neri has been able to teach some non-sewing members of the Angel Masks group the basics so they could start cranking them out as well.
“Most of the masks that we’ve made are staying local,” the quilter said. “It boggles the mind that there is so much need here in Paducah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.