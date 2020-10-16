For many, the flower most associated with Christmas is poinsettia. While poinsettias provide big splashes of color, the other Christmas flower, amaryllis, does that and much more.
As a decorative unit, it is easy to arrange and re-arrange as needed, easy to grow, and easy to plant outside in the spring and repot in the fall. You have a choice of a pre-planted and ready to bloom amaryllis or you can start the bulb from scratch. Started from a bulb, you even can control bloom time — next month or even during the gloomy months of January and February. Planted bi-weekly Dec. 1- Jan. 1, the long-lasting flower will give you fresh blooms through March.
Forcing amaryllis is so much easier than poinsettia that demands 14 hours of total darkness for six weeks beginning mid-September. If exposed to light for as little as 15 minutes, the dark/light period has to start again.
When purchasing or receiving the plant by mail, examine the bulb for firmness and lack of insects. Pre-potted bulbs come with their soil and container. For a single bulb, the container should be 2 inches wider than the bulb. Moisten the potting soil, half fill the container, place the bulb and add soil up to the bulb’s shoulder. Place in a bright room 65-75 degrees and keep moist until 2 inches of leaf shows, then water regularly. The later the bulb is started the faster it will bloom — 5-8 weeks.
To prolong the bloom, keep it out of drafts, heat and direct sun. Add a stake for support, as the flower is top heavy.
After blooming, cut the stalk to 1 inch above the bulb, repot or in-ground plant the tropical South American bulb to rest over summer in a sunny location. In August, repot in new soil, and start the forcing process again.
For a unique holiday gift, order wax-coated amaryllis bulb that needs no water or container. One source is Gardeners Supply Company ($36.95).
THINGS TO DO
• 15-Minute Gardening — A journal is one of the most important garden tools. As you work in the garden, note how long it takes to do a recurring chore. Record in a journal for future reference as what can be done in the amount of time you have available to work.
• Garden — Frost is forecast tonight. Cover tender plants with sheets or other lightweight cover. Anchor covers with planking or small sand bags to prevent flapping and letting the cold in. Prevent plants from steaming — remove the covering before direct sun reaches the covers. Continue to weed and water beds as needed, as it easier to remove weeds from damp soil. Planting this weekend is very favorable, and today is the best day to plant blooming shrubs and perennials.
• Insect — Stink bugs are back en masse. They begin to winter as daylight shortens and temperatures drop to freezing as they did last week. They do not lay eggs in the winter nor bite. Wipe screens with strong smelling fabric softener, as they don’t like strong fragrances. According to Sarah Welsh (farmanddairy.com), spray with two cups hot water, one cup white vinegar and one-half cup dish soap. If vacuuming, immediately dispose of the bag to eliminate lingering odor. If you have only a few, gently pick up the insects with toilet paper and flush. Pinching or stepping on them results in stink.
• Lawn — Pecans have produced a bumper crop which the squirrels are half-eating. Sweep daily to remove the oil-rich nut-meat to reduce staining concrete and anything it touches, especially white fences, columns, etc. Start a leaf-mold pile forcing shredded leaves to break down faster. Form a hole in the center of piled leaves, water to keep it moist and in two years it will be rich soil.
• Vegetables — Strawberries and raspberries planted this fall will bear fruit next year. Plant two different blueberry varieties for larger fruit and greater yield.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
