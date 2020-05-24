The COVID-19 testing site set up at Graves County High School tested 589 people over a three-day period, a Kroger official said. The operation ran Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from early morning until late afternoon.
Robin Wilson is the operations specialist for District 1 in the Delta Division for Kroger Health and coordinated the local site. She had previously coordinated four other COVID-19 testing sites, all of which were in Memphis.
Wilson said that on Tuesday, they saw 240 tests, 208 on Wednesday, and finally 141 on Thursday. This was far less tested than Gov. Andy Beshear’s goal of 400 a day, but Wilson felt the numbers were acceptable.
“It’s about average for what’s been going on lately in Delta, so I wasn’t unhappy with the numbers,” Wilson said. “I felt like it was pretty normal for what we’ve been doing, especially recently.”
Five new coronavirus cases were reported Friday by the Graves County Health Department. That resulted after a week of no new positive cases reported.
The cases involved a woman in her 80s in isolation at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, two men and a woman in their 50s isolating at home, and a man in his 30s isolated at home. They accounted for the 152nd-156th cases in Graves County.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said three of the latest positive cases were based on results from the testing this past week at GCHS and the three had symptoms.
“With so many businesses opening back up, it is important to protect yourself as well as others by staying at a distance as well as frequent hand washing,” Coplen added.
All of Kroger’s sites have been designed for citizens to self-administer the tests. Wilson said this is done to limit contact between participants and staff as much as possible and prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
Wilson said test results should be expected in approximately three days. For citizens who do not receive phone calls within a certain amount of time, she said that usually means they are negative for COVID-19. The portal is another resource for finding out the test results. If positive, citizens should expect a phone call from the nurse practitioner.
