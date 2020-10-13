All the fixins

Auston Kirby of Clark Construction carries scrap away from the former Jeremiah’s building on Broadway as the rest of the crew works to strip away pieces of the green wooden facade Monday. The site is soon to be the home of Knoth’s Bar-B-Que, as the longtime Grand Rivers fixture plans to open a Paducah location.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

