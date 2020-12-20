EDDYVILLE
By all accounts, for Dean Akridge, his has been a wonderful life.
He and his wife, Nona, have been happily married more than 60 years. Their three sons are successful and have a number of their own children. And, Akridge Farm Supply has been a thriving business for years. Now, at age 87, Dean has published a book, sharing his philosophy, beliefs and observations.
“He always enjoyed poetry and listening to different quotes,” said Nona, a retired Lyon County High School teacher. “So, he started jotting things down. Somebody suggested, ‘You ought to put that in a book.’ So, he gathered things up and came up with kind of a little almanac.”
Through the book and in so many other ways, Dean Akridge wanted to give back to the people in Lyon, Crittenden and Caldwell counties, who had given so much to him and his family.
“At age 87, he dreamt up this book and made it happen,” said son Paul, after his brothers gave him a field promotion of sorts to family spokesman when a reporter asked.
“He’s spent his whole life here, except at Murray State and during the war, when he was in Japan,” Paul Akridge said. “He loves people. Not a day that goes by that somebody doesn’t ask me how he’s doing or tell a story about him. He still remembers their names, even at his age. He’ll know their cousins and what their cousins did, whether they played football or basketball. He knows everybody and always has wanted to know their stories. He’d keep up with them, encourage them, he’s just had such an impact on people, way beyond the store.”
Dean Akridge played basketball at Murray State with Howie Crittenden of the high school state champion Cuba Cubs and also with Bennie Purcell, another MSU legend.
“(My father) actually walked on the team and then earned a scholarship and played some his junior and senior years. He’s got some great stories from that,” Paul said. “Then, he also was on the Murray State Board of Regents. Even now, he endorses Murray State to young people. He was a heck of an ambassador. He went to all the Murray State basketball games, men’s and women’s, for years.”
Officials from his alma mater recently tweeted, “Murray State University alumni and friends, pictured are Dean and Nona Akridge with Dean’s book, ‘Papa’s Almanac: Words of Wisdom, Food for Thought.’ At age 87, he dreamt up this book and made it happen and the front cover is (MSU colors) blue and gold, too. So proud of our MSU alumni!”
When told the Akridge family has an excellent reputation, son Paul responded, “It’s got everything to do with (parents Dean and Nona). His body’s broken down, but his mind’s still active. There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t call us to see what we’re doing, what we’re selling, or what we need to be selling. He’s just always loved reading. My grandmother loved poetry, and he just loves people and just wanted to share some of it. He just got to writing some things down and before long it turned into this book. It’s pretty amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.