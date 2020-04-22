Members of Barkley Regional Airport’s finance committee began discussions Tuesday on possible uses of the $1 million grant the airport recently received as part of the overall Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Paducah airport will receive $1,086,134 in grant funds, which come through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and do not require a local match.
The money was part of $72.2 million allotted for grants to 55 Kentucky airports.
According to Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, the money can be used for operations, projects or a combination of the two.
“I got the application (Monday) for the federal money, asking for how we would spend it,” he said.
George Bray, board chair and a finance committee member, suggested the committee should come up with a recommendation to the board as a whole.
“One thing I’d like to see us get done for sure is get some new equipment,” Bray said. “We need to prioritize. We also need to update our IT system at the airport. That may be something we take a look at as well.”
He also suggested that the board consider using any balance remaining to reduce the city and county’s share of exposure on how they support the airport.
Rouleau said the timeframe in which the money can be spent has not been exactly established, but recognizes, “it’s a stimulus, they (federal officials) want to stimulate the economy.”
He also said the airport could turn in expenses as far back as Jan. 20 of this year for reimbursement for a number of eligible things, including payroll.
John Durbin, committee chair, said: “It seems to me, if you’ve got someone trying to give you $1,086,134 and you’ve got some allowable things to turn in, you turn in 100% of what you know is allowable and get that money flowing as fast as you can.”
“We can sort through how we want to spend the rest,” he said.
“The most important thing is to not let an opportunity pass.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.