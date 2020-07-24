Be careful when friends give you starts from their gardens, or order glowingly described plants in catalogs. Not all garden plants are nice, some are aggressive, the new PC term for invasive. If you have spent a humid, hot summer trying to get rid of plants, you know they still are invasive. Digging only encourages their return next season unless every minute piece of root is removed.
These plants do have their place if only to fill in areas where nothing else will grow, reduce erosion, are maintenance free and safely far enough to not overrun attractive, self-behaved plants.
Topping my list is houttuynia cordata, aka fish mint for its strong odiferous smell. Its red-edged alternate leaves and greenish-yellow flower surrounded by 4-6 white bracts are its points. It readily spreads 1-2 feet and reaches 9-12 inches or high enough to stand above neighboring plants. Rampant in moist shade, a few will venture into afternoon sun and dry soil. The only way to get rid of it is to dig out the bed, sift the soil several times and add herbaceous killer. Replant next year.
Less invasive, green and variegated Solomon seals produce beautiful arching stems up to 5 feet, with 1-5 small hanging flowers at each leaf node. It prefers dappled shade and is drought tolerant making it ideal for out of the way fill in; those are the good points. It readily spreads, as small shoots planted in the spring will be full size by fall. Always plant the rhizomes going in the same direction as that is the direction it will grow.
Liriope, monkey grass, is tenacious. It spreads 1-2 feet and will break through asphalt or a crack in pavement. It reaches 9-18 inches tall in sun or dappled shade and well-drained soil. The easiest way to control is trench the edge or mow. It requires constant edging to prevent spread.
Equisetum, horse tail, will take over in two years. The tall, slender segmented stalks are spread by spores, rhizomes and deeply buried bulbs. It grows in full sun in sandy soil or along the water’s edge. Control is to dig, or if moved into good soil and grass, mow close to the ground.
The above is spread by rhizome. Plant away from beds or near the house unless in containers. If you share an aggressive plant, always warn the recipient about where to plant and how to control.
THINGS TO DO
• Heat tips — Do garden chores as early in the day as possible. Drink water before gardening and sip slightly melted ice as you work. Set a goal and avoid the temptation of “just one more plant.” Move with the shade as it moves. Wear a hat, a neck cooler scarf, and light-colored and light-weight clothing. Cold and clammy skin is an indication to return to the house, take a cool shower or bath, and rehydrate with a sports drink.
• Garden — Lycoris (magic lilies) are in bloom. Mark their location to avoid digging up when planting fall and spring later this fall. Order fall booming bulbs — crocus, colchicum and saffron — and spring bulbs. Many bulb companies are offering order-now discounts. Lilies need to be planted when they arrive. Others, such as tulip and daffodil, do best if planted starting in October.
Order amaryllis to force. Propagate hydrangeas for starting cuttings and dry hydrangea blooms. Plant reblooming hydrangeas such as lacecap Endless Summer “Twist-n-Shout.” Dr. Michael Dirr says that this “ultra-compact shrub is just the right size for large containers as well as the shade border.” Fall foliage turns orange, rosy-red and then maroon.
• Lawn — Cut high. Water early in the morning. Set the automatic timer to shut off by 8 a.m., the latest depending on the moisture in the soil.
• Vegetables — Water tomatoes, harvest daily, dispose of tomatoes with blossom end rot or cracking. Harvest footlong beans at 15-18 inches and 5-6 inches for pole beans.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.