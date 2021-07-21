The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Calloway Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., Fiscal Court Room, Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Fourth St.
• Paducah-Area Community Reuse Organization — 3 p.m., CFSB Southside Conference Room, Paducah.
• Paducah Area Transit System Board — 3 p.m., PATS office, 850 Harrison St.
• McCracken County Board of Adjustment — 5 p.m., Emergency Management Building, 3700 Coleman Road.
