The Agenda is a listing of government meetings for Monday, April 12.
• Arlington City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall. 655-2261.
• Benton Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., city hall.
• Calvert City Council — 5:30 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/CityofCalvertCity.
• Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., Station 1, 5265 Enterprise Drive.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., judge-executive’s office.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt.
• Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall.
• Hickman City Council — 7 p.m. City Hall.
• Historical Architectural Review Commission (HARC) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, second floor, City Hall.
• Kuttawa City Council — 7 p.m., online, call 388-7151 for attendance instructions.
• Mayfield City Council — 6 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/CityofMayfield.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
• Metropolis (Ill.) City Council — 7 p.m., council room, city hall.
