The Agenda is a listing of government meetings on Monday.
• Paducah Main Street Organization Committee —noon, City Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Paducah Main Street Design Committee — noon, City Commission Conference Room, City Hall.
• PADD Personnel and Finance Committee Meeting, 1 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• 911 Communication Oversight Committee — 1:30 p.m. Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• PADD Board of Directors Meeting, 3 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Paducah Main Street Board — 3 p.m., City Commission Chambers Conference Room, City Hall.
• Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors — 3:30 p.m., Midwest Aviation, 200 Hardy Roberts Drive.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., district courtroom D, main floor.
• Board of Adjustment (BOA) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Metropolis City Council — 7 p.m., Council Room, City Hall.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall.
