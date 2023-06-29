Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 98F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.