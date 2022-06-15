AGENDA
The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Calloway Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., Fiscal Court Room, Courthouse Annex, 201 S. 4th Street.
• PADD Transportation Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Paducah Area Transit System Board — 3 p.m., PATS office, 850 Harrison St., Paducah.
