The Agenda is a listing of government meetings on Monday.
• Paducah Main Street Organization Committee — noon, City Commission Conference Room, City Hall, second floor.
• Clinton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Paducah Human Rights Commission — 5 p.m., anteroom, Paducah City Hall, Commission Chamber.
•Paducah Urban Renewal and Community Development Agency — 5:30 p.m., anteroom, City Commission Chambers, City Hall.
• Eddyville City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall.
• Kevil City Council — 10 a.m., City Hall.
• Benton Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
• Princeton City Council — 5 p.m., 201 E. Main St.
• Trigg Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., courthouse.
• Paducah Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
