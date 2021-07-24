The Agenda is a listing of government meetings Monday.
• Paducah Main Street Organization Committee — noon, City Commission Conference Room, second floor, City Hall.
• Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors — 3:30 p.m., Paducah Bank Community Room at Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. Third Street.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., Circuit Court room.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., district courtroom D, main floor.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall.
• Paducah Board of Adjustment (BOA) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, second floor, City Hall.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Metropolis City Council — 7 p.m., council room, City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.