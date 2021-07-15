The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Crittenden Fiscal Court — 8:30 a.m., courthouse.
• North Marshall Water District Board — 9 a.m., district office.
• PADD Business Lending Committee — 9 a.m., teleconference; call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors — 11:30 a.m., CVB offices, 128 Broadway.
• Metropolis Planning Commission — 1:30 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall.
• PADD Board of Directors — 3 p.m., teleconference; call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
