The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Lyon County Water District Board — 8 a.m., water district office, Kuttawa.
• Caldwell Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., courthouse.
• Bardwell City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Paducah City Commission — 5 p.m., City Hall second floor commission chamber.
• Barlow City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
• Grand Rivers City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
