AGENDA
The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Ballard Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., courthouse.
• Carlisle Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., courthouse.
• North Marshall Water District Board Meeting — 9 a.m., district office.
• Marshall Fiscal Court — 9:30 a.m., courthouse.
• Ledbetter Water District — 5:30 p.m., 1483 U.S. 60 West.
• Paducah Golf Commission — 6 p.m., Paxton Park.
• Salem City Council — 6 p.m., Deer Lakes Clubhouse.
