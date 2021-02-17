The winter weather comes with more challenges for those in need, but it isn’t stopping local agencies from lending a helping hand.
Family Service Society may be closed, but the organization is still helping feed people by delivering food. The agency is also helping people pay utility bills.
“I think it’s because the weather is just getting so much colder,” Candace Melloy, of Family Service Society, said. “One thing we’re also finding is that a lot of people use space heaters, because their heat is not adequate in their home. And that just increases the utility cost.”
The Salvation Army is also providing food and utility assistance. The organization is helping people with rent and placing people in hotels if they need emergency shelter.
“We want to do our part to keep their utilities on and keep them in their homes, and avoid anybody else possibly having to be out in the cold, because that’s just not safe.” Salvation Army Capt. Monica Horton said.
Mary Scott Buck with Calloway County Collective raised more than $8,000 to purchase space heaters and pay utilities. They’ve helped 30 families so far.
“Once you realize how many people are in need of help and how difficult it is for a lot of people, it just becomes the obvious thing to do just help people,” Buck said.
Melloy said there’s been an uptick in the number of people they’re serving this year. They plan to continue to help no matter the weather.
Family Service Society can be reached at 270-443-4838.
Paducah Salvation Army can be reached at 270-442-2198 or on its Facebook page.
Calloway County Collective donations can be made through its Facebook group, or through Murray Bank.
