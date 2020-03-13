Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky was awarded for performing some of the construction industry’s best charitable work in 2019 for its local Habitat for Humanity project.
As a result, the group was named an AGC in the Community Award Chapter special recognition winner by the charitable arm of the Associated General Contractors of America, AGC Charities Inc., during the association’s annual convention in Las Vegas this week.
The Habitat home, built on Jackson Street, was the 72nd residence built by Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity and was completed last July for a single mother of two children.
“Paducah Habitat for Humanity came to us and saw us as a resource,” said Chris Nelson, executive vice president of AGC of Western Kentucky. “Mike Chumbler, who is actually a current board member with distinctive building products, was the project manager for Habitat.
“Eighteen of our members contributed in some form or fashion, either by volunteering work, their skills or their resources toward the completion of that project.”
Regional technical school students also supported the project by participating. As a result, they acquired hands-on experience. The students learned about site layout, foundation, framing and roofing as well as wiring.
“These award winners have left a lasting impression in their communities and in the hearts of those they’ve helped,” said Mike Anderson, chairman of AGC Charities and senior vice president at American Global LLC. “They are inspiring examples of the great work and selfless acts current and future contractors perform every day in every part of the country.”
The house was completed in July, giving the family a home of their own and allowing them to move from a rental property.
