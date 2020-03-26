Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned Kentuckians Wednesday of new charity and Medicaid scams related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and shared best practices to avoid the financial loss associated with these scams.
To profit from the generosity of Kentuckians, scammers may impersonate charities by requesting funds or gift cards to assist victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, including families, small businesses and COVID-19 patients.
Suspected charity scams related to COVID-19 can be reported to the attorney general’s online scam reporting form or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
People should deflect attempts of telemarketers to rush or pressure you into donating to a nonprofit, charity or fundraiser related to COVID-19 and not make donations in cash, gift cards or money wires.
People should also be cautious of unsolicited requests for Medicaid numbers and any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.
