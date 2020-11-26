The Paducah Chapter Upsilon Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has selected Terrance Adams of Paducah as its Man for the Year for 2021.
A native of Louisiana, Adams currently serves as director of Orthopedics & Rehabilitation Services at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, a position he’s held for the past 5½ years.
Adams also serves on the following boards: Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, Project CARAT, Paducah Area Transit System, and Paducah Bank Community Board. He also is a strong supporter of the Paducah Chamber of Commerce and is a member of Paducah Young Professionals. He’s an alumnus of Leadership Paducah Class 30, in which his peers voted him Outstanding Class Member for the year.
“I believe in giving back to my community through service and uplift,” Adams said. “I developed the skills to provide charitable contributions to society through my involvement in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. I joined the fraternity in the Spring of 2007 by way of the Theta Kappa Chapter while attending Louisiana State University. During my time at LSU, we organized and participated in many volunteer efforts as well as protests on campus. I’m now a graduate member of the local Paducah chapter Upsilon Iota Iota where I currently serve as the scholarship chair for the chapter among other duties.”
In June 2018, his wife, Saundria, and he started a catering business, Bayou Southern Catering, LLC. The business not only provides good food to the area, but also supports other local businesses and not for profit organizations. The couple has been married for 3½ years. They have two children.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on November 17, 1911, by three Howard University juniors, Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman, and their faculty adviser, Dr. Ernest Everett Just. Omega Psi Phi is the first predominantly African-American fraternity to be founded at a historically black college or university.
Since its founding, Omega Psi Phi’s stated purpose has been to attract and build a strong and effective force of men dedicated to its Cardinal Principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift.
The Omega Upsilon Iota Iota Chapter in Paducah was chartered in 1992.
