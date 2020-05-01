Mason Wooten is a McCracken County High School junior who scored a perfect 36 on his ACT — twice.
Wooten first accomplished the perfect score as a sophomore in February 2019. That would have been enough for him, but he was required to take the test again.
“At McCracken — I don’t know if that’s how every school does it — the entire junior class has to take it,” he said. “It wasn’t by my choice to take it again.”
When Wooten took the test in March, he was worried about getting a lower score.
“I was a little bit nervous because I was thinking if I didn’t get a 36 again, if people would accuse me of it being a fluke or the first (perfect score) not being an actual representation of my abilities,” he said.
The McCracken County School District publicized Wooten’s moments of perfection through a news release earlier this week.
Of 2019 high school graduates, 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT scored a composite 36, or about 0.27% of those tested, according to an ACT news release. The test includes four sections — English, mathematics, reading and science — and each is scored on a scale of up to 36. The total composite score is the average of the four tests.
Information on the number of students getting more than one perfect score was unavailable through ACT.org.
For Wooten, this was actually the fourth time he had taken the ACT, earning a 27 composite score as a seventh-grader through Duke University’s Talent Identification Program and a 30 as a high school freshman.
Wooten has been on the academic team since fourth grade. He is also in the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
He was part of the championship team at the President’s Cup regional academic competition in January and the Science Bowl team that placed third at the regional competition in February.
Wooten and the McCracken academic team won the West Kentucky Academic Bowl in January, finishing the 2019-20 season with a near-perfect 12-0-1 record.
“What draws me to being an academic and wanting to learn is — I’ve always called myself a sponge,” he said. “The way that I think about it is I’ve just been able to grasp things, and I’ve always wanted to know how things work.
“As a kid, I always built with Legos and enjoyed getting to the bottom of projects and discovering the reason things work and how that can be applied in different ways.”
Wooten said he is “definitely a math and science guy.” He plans to study medicine or another biological field in college. At McCracken, he is taking a medical sciences pathway of study.
Making a perfect score on the ACT will attract college recruiters, as Wooten can attest.
“I get stuff in the mail frequently that partially comes from having gotten a perfect score on the ACT,” he said. “They send those scores out to colleges, and they’ll send me mail.
“Specifically, (Wednesday), I heard from Harvard.”
