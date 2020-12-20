NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following area students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Paducah: Claire Buchanan, Erin Kelly, Rianna Lambert, Julianna Moore.
• Metropolis, Ill.: Danielle Carnes, Macy Wessel.
• Kuttawa: Katherine Ward.
Approximately 55% of Belmont’s students this semester qualified for the fall dean’s list.
• • •
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the fall 2020 honor roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
The following area students made the list:
• Paducah: Brittany Jane Bennett, Gillian Layne Davis, Ashley Eleanor Eickholz, Kaylee Ann Jones, Reinhard Matthew Knerr, Ashley Katherine Shadoan, Noah Evans Watson, Sydney Woodard.
• Metropolis, Ill.: Brittany Danielle Deming.
• Mayfield: Sarah Katherine Woodson Glass.
• Benton: Connor Joeseph Riley.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
These area students made the Dean’s Honor Roll at the university:
• Paducah: Cameron Ansley Brown.
• Calvert City: Cameron Bryan.
• Kevil: Maggie Grace Dowdy.
• Murray: Channing Taylor Foster.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
• • •
More than 509 Berea College students were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
• Paducah: Tremieka Mai.
• Benton: Grace Wood.
• Cerulean: Nyeisha Watkins.
