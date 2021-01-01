New Year’s Day is always an exciting time. It is a new year with exciting possibilities in the garden — brilliant, mixed and colors not seen on commonly grown plants.
With so many choices, which ones are the best to plant? Rely on the designated (after exhaustive trials) All American Selections and the Plants of the Year by National Garden Bureau.
Planting vegetables, particularly among ornamentals and in containers, has been gaining popularity. In 2020, it saw a major surge due to COVID-19, when many of us were confined to our homes. It was a great time to experiment with new vegetables varieties and with the usual types but different shapes, colors, sizes and combinations.
The Vegetable of the Year is the Garden Green Bean. Plant compact bush type (Blue Lake or Royal Burgundy) for an early but short harvest period, follow by pole (Kentucky Wonder) for a longer season. Try frost-tolerant edamame Chiba Green, a good snacker.
The 2021 AAS Edible winners are Pepper Pot-a-peño F1 (Park Seed), and Echalion Crème Brulee F1 shallot (Johnny’s Select Seeds), Regional winners; and Squash Goldilocks F, National winner (Territorial Seed Company).
The typically spicy jalapeño Pepper Pot-a-perlo F1 is an edible and ornamental whose company plant makes it ideal for hanging baskets, as the fruit hangs making it easy to harvest. Allow the early maturing fruit to remain on the plant; it will mature to a sweet, spicy flavor.
The first shallot to win AAS designation, Echalion Crème Brulee F1, is a pinkish elongated shallot that is easy to peel and cut. Its sugar content is perfect for caramelizing. It matures early and when eaten raw has a slight citrus flavor.
Perfectly named, Goldilocks acorn squash glows orange. In trials throughout the U.S. and Canada, judges noted that “the vigorous plant, high yield, disease tolerance, and rich nutty flavor was perfect.” In summer trials, the judges said. “Ahhh, this squash is just right!” as in the fairy tale, Cinderella and the glass slipper.
THINGS TO DOOld gardener’s adage: It is unlucky to leave holly up after New Year’s Day. Perhaps, because when it dries leaves are very prickly.
• Birds — Keep feeders supplied with 1-2 days’ worth of seed. Remove debris from baths and water sources. Partially insert a stick in the water to prevent freezing. Make orange rind peanut butter-seed mix to hang from trees. Cut an orange in half, remove the pulp, add a hanger, and place where it is visible from your favorite window.
• Garden — January thaw may be early this year. When spring foliage appears, pull back dry leaves that have been loosely scattered on the beds. Snowdrops (galanthus), hellebore and witch hazel (shrub hamamelis) should emerge between mid-January and mid-February. Pansies that have been protected will continue blooming through winter.
Cut some rose hips (seed pods) to add to outdoor wreaths for color. Birds will eat the hips from the wreaths and rose bushes. Be careful where wreaths are placed, as birds do leave droppings.
The mild, wet spring that continued through the summer produced prolific plants. Blooms on trees and shrubs and nut and seed production was minimal. The reasoning — they not under stress and did not need to produce flowers and seeds.
• Trees — When used properly, herbicides are useful. The trunks and branches of a neighbor’s crape myrtle resemble warty pumpkins. The diagnosis by tree specialists was this was due to a chemical plant killer drift. Even on a calm day, the mist from sprays can kill plants.
• Phenology — “When lilacs are in full bloom, plant beans.” “Dogwoods bloom three weeks after wild pear.” These are not just old gardener’s tales they are the observations of climate relationship to plants, in other words — phenology. For more information, go to Chicago Botanic Garden’s project “budburst” (budburst.org) for how to participate and for projects for third to fifth graders.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
