“A whole new way to practice”

As Kentucky takes steps to open more services and businesses following statewide restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some medical services have already begun offering nonessential services to patients.
Optometrists and dentists were among those officially allowed to reopen last week, but rather than jumping back into the deep end, some local services took a more measured approach, with some deciding to delay their reopening until this week.
Dr. Mark Owens, of Eye Care Associates of Kentucky, said during the restrictions his practice would rarely see five people in a day, perhaps as low as two, and only then in urgent cases.
“We normally see 75, maybe 100 people a day,” he said of pre-coronavirus times.
Owens officially reopened the office Friday, and before the “soft” resumption of services held intensive training with his staff, which he said had largely been on furlough with extra paid time off.
“Nobody was really prepared to open” when Gov. Andy Beshear announced some services could resume, Owens said.
He said his phone has been “ringing off the wall,” and the practice is already booked solid for the next few months, leading to the group’s extension of hours at all its locations.
“We’re making plans to be there more because of the backup of patients,” he said.
Dr. Matthew Mangino, of Paducah Dental Care, said he expects his office to open again today, but with less staff and appointments spaced out to avoid any waiting times.
“It’s going to be a little different the first few weeks,” Mangino said.
“It’s the new normal for dentistry where the waiting room’s pretty much nonexistent now.”
Mangino said he expects some of the procedural changes due to the health crisis to become more permanent practices within the medical fields, likening the situation to the emphasis on protective equipment for medical personnel in the wake of the AIDS crisis.
Despite the surging popularity of telehealth during coronavirus concerns, Mangino said the benefits of remote diagnostics won’t ever fully replace in-person visits for issues that could be serious.
“I could list out a laundry list of diagnoses” for some similar symptoms, he said.
“It’s different when you’re in the office and you can feel their skin or do hot and cold tests.”
Mangino said the reduced staffing and staggered appointments will also help staff who aren’t able to return to work yet because they can’t find child care or babysitting options for their children.
He said he expects a learning curve as staff learn new practices and procedures, and patients may not be able to get seen as quickly as they could previously.
“Just be patient,” he urged.
“It’s a whole new way to practice.”
