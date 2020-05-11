PIC 1: Sue Gholson flashes a thumbs up Sunday to the lead car in a Mother's Day parade at Rivercrest Place Assisted Living, where more than 20 vehicles full of relatives and friends drove by to wave and send well-wishes to the center's residents. 

PIC 2: Norman Herron places a corsage on his wife, Carolyn, as the couple prepares for the Mother's Day parade at Rivercrest Place Assisted Living. The center planned the parade to replace the usual luncheon it hosts for the special day.

