A 'miracle' revisited: Mt. Zion church reflects on anniversary of tornado

Psalm 126:3 echoed around Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s Family Life and Worship Center on Sunday morning, the site of “Remember the Miracle” — a service marking the first anniversary of a tornado destroying several buildings on the West Paducah church’s grounds.
“The Lord has done great things for us, and we are glad,” said Dr. Wes Conner, the church’s senior pastor, to the more than 180 congregation members in attendance that morning. “God protected our preschool children and our staff from an EF-2 tornado that ripped through this church property, destroyed many of our facilities.
“It really has not only brought our congregation together but in many ways our entire community.”
The tornado hit the community hard, not only ripping the roof off the church but partially destroying a nearby business, tearing apart three houses and damaging another half dozen.
Dubbed “the Miracle at Mt. Zion” by many members of the congregation, the disaster could have been much worse with 40 children and 10 staffers in the church at the time the storm hit. None were injured.
On Sunday, the congregation sang songs and watched slide shows of the damage from the storm before turning their eyes to the future.
Conner recognized first responders who were on the scene last March, as well as everyone who has aided in the church’s recovery, before welcoming up Lynn McCutchen, the church member leading rebuilding efforts.
Since the tornado, the church has used its Family Life and Worship Center for everything from preschool classes to Sunday services. With more than $35,000 donated to the church in the aftermath, the congregation is hopeful that a new sanctuary can be built in the near future.
“Mt. Zion has been blessed here and it’s going to be a lot more, too. New carpet, new paint, new lighting, new roofs, a new sign — bigger and nicer than ever before,” McCutchen said. “We wouldn’t have stopped to do any of that if he hadn’t of took this away from us.
“We’re just bigger and better than ever.”
McCutchen hopes to unveil plans for the new sanctuary in the near future.
Michelle Rushing, the church’s preschool director, and Emma Chapman, the office manager, took the stage to speak about the praise they’ve received since the disaster.
“Everybody has labeled Emma and I and our staff as heroes,” Rushing said. “That wasn’t us, it was God. We give all of the glory to Him.”
Conner also called for members of the church to donate money towards tornado relief efforts for churches in Nashville, Tennessee, which was hit by severe weather earlier this month.
This giving effort is part of Mt. Zion’s commitment to its mission.
Conner wants to help other churches in the same situation that Mt. Zion was in a year ago.
“We were called to follow God’s plan and purpose for us. I’m glad that I am able to say even in the darkest days following the storm we stayed on mission,” he said. “We had worship the Sunday after the tornado despite the big holes in the roof because God has called us to worship him.”
Toward the end of the ceremony, Conner spoke of the importance of memorials, insisting the group memorialize the event in some way. The pastor invoked a passage from the Book of Joshua, passing out stones from the church grounds to the attendees.
“We have thousands of monuments and battlefields all over the nation, and some even across the seas, to commemorate those events that shaped us as the United States of America,” Conner said. “This reverse offering is just a small token and remembrance. It’s just a little pebble, but these pebbles — these small rocks — were on the ground of our property when the tornado passed over.
“I want us to raise a memorial to commemorate the miracle at Mt. Zion, not a literal pile of stones or a plaque … but a spiritual memorial to help us and our children remember always what God did for us on 3-14-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.