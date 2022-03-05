My dream garden would be a formal English Rose Garden and the English gardener to tend it, of course. That will never happen. However, a container rose garden is well within reason for porch, or even balcony. Roses really are not hard to grow and with great advances in hybridizing, disease and fungal resistant.
Container growing a rose is no different from other container plants. Provide the appropriate environmental conditions, and particularly organic fertilizer and water and you will have a beautiful rose garden. Work in around roses dried and crushed egg-shells for calcium and tea bags that absorb water releasing tea leaves’ tannic acid. This increases potting soil acidity that roses need.
The best container roses are continuous bloomers that are 4’ or under (miniature, shrub or tree) and disease resistant. Not appropriate are those over 4’, climber, and large hybrid-tea, floribunda and shrubs. Always buy from the best sources: David Austin Roses, Star Roses, Weeks Roses, and Heirloom Roses.
Nell Foster, Joy Us Garden, says that the best containers should be the proportionate size for the mature rose to give growing room, prevent root rot and other diseases. Although any container with drainage holes can be used, Foster notes today’s plastic and rosin containers are decorative, normally less expensive and do not get as hot as terra cotta, and they may be painted to match your décor.
Care includes cleaning, pruning, deadheading, watering, and fertilizing with organic materials. Roses of all sizes are heavy-feeders.
Good varieties are:
12-18” -Sunblaze series Amber, Apricot, Autumn are prolific bloomers from Star Roses and Plants. Also Rainbow, Salmon and Yellow. The first three were planted at home prior to the ’09 Ice Storm and they continue to grow despite a Japanese maple now providing afternoon shade.
2-2.5’- Cream Veranda(shrub) and The Fairy (miniature) know as a tough, long-lasting care-free plant.
2-3’ — At Last apricot Floribunda, pink Hybrid-tea All My Love, and Mandarin, floribunda.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Clean the garden by cutting, removing spent perennial foliage, and cutting ornamental grasses back to 3-6”. Order and divide perennials and fall bloomers. Prune Jackmanii clematis that blooms on new growth during the summer. Early to mid-spring bloomers do not require pruning.
House plants — Sansevieria(snake or mother-in-law) is a dramatic houseplant that withstands abuse and minimal care. To propagate a variegated plant divide it. Cuttings will not grow variegated. To propagate green varieties, cut a upside down ‘V’ on the bottom and straight across on the top. Place in water to grow roots. It will not root place upside down.
Lawn — March is a good time to plan lawn repair, renovate, seed, sod and weed warm weather grass. Contact your Extension Service grass or combinations grasses are best for your lawn and request UK Kentucky Extension Service publication Weed Control Recommendations AGR-78. Apply crabgrass pre-emergence with second application in May. Do not sow lawn seed soon afterwards as it will kill grass seed as well. Mow broadleaf weeds
Vegetables — Seed indoors beet, cabbage, carrot, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, pepper, and spinach. In southern Illinois can start sowing hardy summer garden plants: cabbage family, onion, spinach and turnip. Rotate crops to improve the soil and reduce disease. Plant peas and beans in Bed A, underground plants in B, tomato family and melons in C, and leafing plants in D. Next year rotate Bed A plants to Bed B, etc.
EVENTS
