A cherry on top

Store manager Nathan Lange tops off a cherry danish hot chocolate at Pipers Lab — the new second location of Pipers Tea & Coffee — in downtown Paducah Monday. The new coffee spot, located at 701B Washington St., will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. after Christmas. Through Dec. 24, their hours will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

Store manager Nathan Lange tops off a cherry danish hot chocolate at Pipers Lab — the new second location of Pipers Tea & Coffee — in downtown Paducah Monday. The new coffee spot, located at 701B Washington St., will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. after Christmas. Through Dec. 24, their hours will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In