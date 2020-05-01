Following Gabe Parker’s guilty plea, the families of the two students slain in the Marshall County High School shooting expressed relief, gratitude and hope for healing.
On Tuesday, Parker admitted in court to the Jan. 23, 2018, shooting. Prosecutors have recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 20 years.
“Getting to hear the words ‘guilty’ come out of Gabe Parker’s mouth was something we have prayed for since this happened,” the family of Bailey Holt said in a statement.
“We could never fully heal until we heard those very words.”
Holt and classmate Preston Cope were killed in the shooting that also injured 14 others. Parker pleaded guilty to 14 counts of assault, along with the two counts of murder.
Holt’s family expressed gratitude for those who prayed for them, and said they were anticipating the June 12 sentencing, where they and other victims and their families would be able to address Parker.
“We will never fully have closure as we have to live with the reality that Bailey will never be here on earth with us. However, this small victory today will help our hearts heal a little and is definitely something we have needed for quite some time.”
Cope’s family released a statement Thursday, calling the guilty plea an answered prayer.
“With the guilty plea from the defendant, a heavy burden has been lifted for our family,” the statement read.
“We, along with the other victims and their families, will not have to experience the grueling process of a trial and the many emotional cruelties that would have accompanied it.”
Cope’s family thanks God for giving them strength and peace during the years since the shooting. They also thanked the community for its support and prayers.
“Our lives will forever be changed, but we will spend the rest of our days focusing on the happiness that Preston brought our family and friends and the many memories we share with our community. God has a bigger plan. This is not the end; this is the beginning of our journey to honor Preston. … Don’t stop believin’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.