Two people were shot — by the same bullet — and they and two others were arrested following an incident Tuesday night at a home on the 700 block of Cruse Avenue, Paducah Police reported.
Officers were called to the Baptist Health Paducah emergency room around 10:15 p.m. where they found Breyanna Hunter, 18, with a gunshot wound to the right side. Hunter told them that her boyfriend also was in the ER with a wound from the same gunshot, police said in a news release.
Police said Hunter and Tyreck Anderson, 21, told them Hunter was sitting on a bed at Anderson’s home and removed the magazine from a .40-caliber handgun. Anderson tried to take the gun from Hunter and the two struggled. They told officers the gun went off and the round passed through Anderson’s right wrist, then entered and exited Hunter’s right side, police reported.
Paducah Police Det. Kevin Wilson learned Anderson’s mother, Christine Hensley, 61, had removed the gun from the scene and gave it to her ex-husband, Robert D. Hensley, 59, in a garbage bag, police said. Officers said Robert Hensley told them he put the bag in a neighbor’s yard prior to police arriving at the home. The gun was recovered and seized as evidence.
Hunter and Anderson were arrested and each charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Christine Hensley was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. Robert Hensley was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Hunter, Anderson and both Hensleys were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
