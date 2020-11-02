McCracken County detectives arrested five people on drug charges Friday afternoon on Iowa Street in the Lone Oak area.
The sheriff's office said Monday that detectives received numerous complaints alleging that illegal drug activity was taking place at 208 Iowa St. On Friday, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Nathan Bledsoe, 29, of La Center, which was leaving the residence. Bledsoe was arrested after a search of him and his vehicle revealed crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and cash — believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales — the sheriff's office said.
A search warrant was executed around 6:30 p.m. Friday, as detectives found Michael Arrowood, 45, of Iowa Street, and Danielle Sherrill, 27, of Charleston Avenue, inside the residence. Arrowood was smoking methamphetamine during the execution of the search warrant, the sheriff's office said, and detectives reportedly found syringes containing methamphetamine inside Sherrill’s purse as well as synthetic marijuana. Sherrill also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, the sheriff's office said. Both Arrowood and Sherrill were arrested.
During the search warrant service, detectives saw another vehicle approaching the residence. Detectives stopped that vehicle and found it to be occupied by Audrey Dunn, 31, of South Friendship Road, and Donald Hannah, 29, of Wickliffe. A sheriff’s office K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, detectives reportedly found and seized a small quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both Dunn and Hannan were arrested.
All five individuals were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
