The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug charges Monday afternoon following a search warrant on Lane Road West in McCracken County.
Detectives and deputies conducted numerous drug investigations that led to them obtaining a search warrant for 455 Lane Road West in McCracken County. The search warrant was executed around 2 p.m. Monday.
Detectives arrested Charles Huff, 48, Kristy Houser, 31, Jesse Day Jr., 47, and James McIntosh 55, at the residence on drug charges. During a search of the residence and a camper on the property, detectives reportedly found crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale, ecstasy pills, marijuana, paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Huff was also arrested on several outstanding McCracken County arrest warrants, the sheriff's office said.
All four were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
