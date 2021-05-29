Three West Kentucky Community and Technical College faculty and staff members recently received a 2021 Chairman of the WKCTC Board of Director’s Unsung Hero Award from WKCTC President Anton Reece. The award, which was announced for recipients in the May faculty and staff virtual meeting, is an honor from the WKCTC Board of Directors.
Unsung Hero award recipients are nominated by their fellow colleagues. WKCTC Board of Directors Chair Charles Murphy made the final decision for this year’s honorees — Emily Esau and Dan Sheppard, both of Paducah, and Monica Collier of Kevil.
“The Chairman’s Unsung Hero award is to recognize faculty and staff members who do most of their work behind the scenes and their contributions are often overlooked. I offer my congratulations to all of the recipients for their outstanding service to the college,” Reece said.
Esau, visual communication instructor at WKCTC’s Paducah School of Art and Design, has worked at the college since 2016. She received the Faculty Unsung Hero award.
“It still hasn’t registered with me that I am being celebrated. The whole academic year, I have been in the mode of put-your-head-down-and-go,” Esau said. “Thank you to the nominators and to Dr. Reece for helping me stop and realize I am building something good.”
Monica Collier has worked at the college full time since 1984. Currently the senior administrative assistant for academic affairs, she is one of two staff members to receive a Staff Unsung Hero award this year.
“I’m honored to be one of the recipients of the Unsung Hero award. My colleagues and I work every day to fulfill the mission, values and vision of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Each of us contributes to our students’ success and in making WKCTC a nationally preeminent community college,” Collier said.
Television producer/director in WKCTC’s marketing office, Dan Sheppard is also a 2021 Staff Unsung Hero recipient. Sheppard, who has worked at the college for 21 years said, “COVID-19 caused our jobs to change rapidly, but change doesn’t scare me. I think that our department was able to thrive when most people were struggling in a virtual world,” he said.
“Many people go above and beyond at this college every day — to be selected with the Staff Unsung Hero award is special.”
— WKCTC
