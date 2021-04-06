McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives arrested three McCracken County residents on drug charges Sunday night following the execution of a search warrant in the Farley area.
Detectives received complaints alleging illegal drug activity at 2255 Sunset Drive in the Farley area of McCracken County.
While executing a search warrant, detectives found Jerry Burkeen, 48, Heather Stewart, 45, and Eddie Prater, 50, inside the home. Stewart was found in a bathroom, where a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe was found in the toilet, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives also found methamphetamine packaged for sale, digital scales, smoking pipes and other items of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Burkeen was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was charged with tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prater was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were arrested and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.