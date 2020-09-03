McCracken County detectives arrested three people Tuesday afternoon on the parking lot of a Paducah business on drug-related charges.
Detectives received information alleging that T’Jhavion D. Beasley, 27, of Paducah, was selling Oxycodone pills. Detectives contacted Beasley and arranged to purchase doses of Oxycodone pills from him. Beasley agreed to meet detectives on the parking lot of a local restaurant located at 1525 Lone Oak Road in Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office reported.
Beasley arrived on the parking lot of the restaurant at 3:49 p.m. with Illinois residents Autumn B. Story, 21, and Austin L. Sumnlers, 25, the sheriff's office said.
Beasley was arrested immediately after he allegedly sold doses of Oxycodone pills to detectives. Beasley was reportedly found to be in possession of additional doses of Oxycodone along with Marijuana Wax. He was also found to have an active bench warrant out of McCracken County District Court for an unrelated case, the sheriff's office said.
Both Story and Sumnlers were alleged to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, which contained Oxycodone, where they had allegedly been “smoking” the pills.
All three individuals were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
