Three Clark Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19, Paducah Public Schools announced Tuesday.
Two of the students are siblings; otherwise, there is not a connection between the cases, the system reported.
Paducah Public Schools followed guidance from the Purchase Area Health Department (PAHD), which handled all case investigation and contact tracing with cooperation from the school district over the weekend. The individuals who met the criteria of a close contact were contacted by PAHD and received instructions, the school system said. No students were identified to be high risk exposures, but five staff members at Clark Elementary were identified as exposures requiring quarantine.
If you have questions, the school system asks that you contact PAHD at 270-444-9631 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.
Parents/guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5611, ext. 1020.
