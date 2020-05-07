The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on alleged drug offenses Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at 1150 Miller St. in Paducah. The investigation began after detectives received complaints alleging that James France, 41, was selling methamphetamine in Paducah and McCracken County. During the investigation, the sheriff's office reported, detectives determined that France was selling crystal methamphetamine from the Miller Street address.
France; Hillary Denton, 40, of Hickory; and Mallory Langston, 33, of McCracken County, were located at the residence. During the search, detectives reported finding about 22 grams of crystal meth packaged for sale, a digital scale, syringes loaded with methamphetamine, smoking pipes and cash authorities believe to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
All three were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
