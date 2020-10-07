McCracken County deputies arrested three people early Tuesday on drug charges.
The sheriff’s office said at about 1:55 a.m., deputies went to a home on Mann Street, in the Kevil area, regarding a “suspicious activity” call. A man called 911 and told a dispatcher there was a problem at his home and he needed help.
At the home, deputies met Daniel West, 35, of Paducah. They said West appeared to be “extremely paranoid” and was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics. As deputies entered the home to speak with West, the sheriff’s office said, they saw methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia lying on the table.
Jarad Mcleod, 33, of Murray, and Megan Gordon, 37, of Paducah, were also inside the home, in a bedroom. Inside the bedroom, the sheriff’s office said, deputies saw more drugs and paraphernalia.
West was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Gordon and Mcleod were each charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine); and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
All three were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.