Three men were arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered after a traffic stop Tuesday evening, Paducah police reported.
A McCracken County man told the McCracken Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday afternoon that his 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van had been stolen Monday.
About 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Paducah police Officer A.J. Parrish spotted the van on South Seventh Street. He stopped the vehicle and found three men inside, all of whom were intoxicated, police said.
Driver Jerry Ingram, 55, of South 19th Street, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000). The two passengers — Torrean Maxwell, 33, of Trimble Street, and a man who refused to identify himself — were arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication. The second man later was identified by deputies as Bryant Coplin, 53, address unknown.
All three men were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. The van was returned to the owner.
