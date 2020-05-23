Three people were arrested in the wake of a hit and run report early Friday afternoon in Paducah.
McCracken County deputies learned a little after noon that there was a wreck (location not reported) and one of the vehicles had left the scene. An occupant of the remaining vehicle told deputies that a black Chrysler had struck his vehicle and an occupant asked him not to call law enforcement.
Deputies finished their investigation and left to look for the Chrysler. At 2:56 p.m., detectives saw the vehicle and pulled the car over. The driver, Karen Johnston, 41, of Paducah, reportedly had three active warrants, and both occupants were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
A passenger, Damon Turner, 30, of Paducah, was alleged to be the driver that had left the scene of the earlier accident. The sheriff's office said Turner was in possession of paraphernalia containing meth, including a used syringe. He also was charged with resisting arrest.
The sheriff's office also alleged that Monte Clark, 45, of Grand Rivers, was in possession of syringes containing suspected meth.
All three were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
